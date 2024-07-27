Jacksonville Falls to Norfolk on Walk-Off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Norfolk Tides overcame four errors in their walk-off 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday night at Harbor Park.

After Jacksonville (49-51, 14-11) evened the game in the top of the ninth, Norfolk (48-52, 12-13) went to work in the bottom of the frame. Nick Maton started the inning with a double and went to third on a sacrifice bunt from Maverick Handley. Jackson Holliday atoned for his error in the top of the ninth with a walk-off sacrifice fly giving the Tides a 5-4 win.

Norfolk opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. With one out, Holliday ripped a base hit and scored two batters later on a double from Kyle Stowers. Billy Cook followed with an RBI double, pushing the lead to 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered in the top of the fourth. Making his Marlins organization debut, Deyvison De Los Santos (1) blasted his first home run with Jacksonville, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Jacksonville drew even with Norfolk. With one out, Javier Sanoja doubled and scored on a base knock from Victor Mesa Jr.

The Tides broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth. Cook started the frame with a double and went to third on a flyout. Niko Goodrum knocked in Cook with a sac fly giving the Tides a 3-2 lead.

Norfolk added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Cook laced a one-out single and stole second. Two batters later, Goodrum knocked him in with a base hit for a 4-2 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp and the Tides conclude their series tomorrow with first pitch slated for 4:05 p.m. RHP Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.94 ERA)) will start for Jacksonville and Norfolk will hand the ball to RHP Justin Armbruester (2-6, 7.38 ERA). Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

