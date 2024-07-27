Gurriel, Leon Each Homer Twice as Stripers Power Past Durham 10-5

DURHAM, NC. - Sandy Leon and Yuli Gurriel became the first teammates in Gwinnett history to mash two home runs each in one game as the pair combined for seven RBI to send the Gwinnett Stripers (13-12) to a 10-5 triumph over the Durham Bulls (10-15) on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Decisive Plays: Brian Anderson opened the scoring for Gwinnett with an RBI double in the second inning. Three batters later, Leon smashed a two-run homer (4) off Joe Rock (L, 4-5) left field to make it 4-0. Durham scored a run in the second inning and a run in the third inning to halve the deficit, but Leon struck again with another home run (5) in the top of the fourth. After an RBI single from Osleivis Basabe made it 5-3 in the fourth inning, Gurriel cranked a solo home run (8) in the fifth to push the Stripers to a 6-3 lead. Durham got within a run after a two-run sixth inning, but Gurriel drove a three-run blast (9) out of the park to cap a four-run seventh that gave the Stripers a 10-5 advantage.

Key Contributors: Gurriel (3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Leon (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI) enjoyed monster nights at the plate for the Stripers. Anderson, Alejo Lopez, and Luis Liberato all contributed an RBI as well. For Durham, Basabe (2-for-6, 2B, RBI) and Junior Caminero (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) led the way on offense.

Noteworthy: In his second outing with Gwinnett since returning from Tommy John surgery in April 2023, Ian Anderson tossed a new season-high 81 pitches (4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). The Stripers improved to 17-8 when facing a left-handed starting pitcher. The Stripers are above .500 in the second half for the first time since starting 1-0 after a 5-1 victory over Memphis on June 25.

Next Game (Saturday, July 27): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-3, 5.40 ERA) will start for Gwinnett opposed by LHP Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.57 ERA) for Durham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 30): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

