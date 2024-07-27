Holliday Walks Off Jumbo Shrimp For Win

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, V.A. - The Norfolk Tides (12-13, 48-52) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (14-11, 49-51), 5-4, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk notched back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the third to take an early lead. Then after an error forced a bottom of the ninth, Jackson Holliday hit a walkoff sacrifice fly to score Nick Maton and give the Tides a 5-4 victory.

After both teams traded scoreless frames for the first two innings Saturday night, Jackson Holliday reached in the bottom of the third on a one-out single. Following a fly out from Coby Mayo, Kyle Stowers roped an RBI double into the right field gap that brought Holliday home to give the Tides a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Billy Cook, drove an RBI double to the left field wall that scored Stowers and extended the Tides lead to 2-0.

Jacksonville quickly responded in the top of the fourth, tacking on a run when Deyvison De Los Santos launched a solo home run to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Jumbo Shrimp added another run in the top half of the fifth on an RBI single from Victor Mesa Jr. to knot the game at 2-2.

On the mound, Bruce Zimmermann made his longest start since returning from the injured list on July 3. He went five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out two batters. Zimmermann finished the outing without a walk, the third time this season he has finished a start without walking a batter.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cook led off with his second double of the game. After a fly out advanced him to third base, Niko Goodrum skied a sacrifice fly out to left field that brought Cook home and gave the Tides a 3-2 lead. Following a one out single by Cook, Goodrum once again brought him home on an RBI single to give the Tides a final 4-2 advantage.

Following two Jacksonville walks in the top of the ninth, the Jumbo Shrimp scored two runners on an error to tie the game at 4-4. Nick Maton quickly followed to lead off the bottom half of the inning with a double, his seventh of the season. Following a sacrifice bunt by Maverick Handley to move Maton to third, Holliday roped a sacrifice fly to right field that brought home Maton to win the game for the Tides, 5-4.

The Tides will cap off their six-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow. RHP Justin Armbruester (2-3, 7.38) will start for Norfolk, while Jacksonville will throw RHP Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.94).

POSTGAME NOTES

Stowers Power: Kyle Stowers finished the night going 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in the win...he has now collected an RBI in three straight games for the second time this month and has notched 55 RBI this season...Stowers is now two RBI behind Benny Agbayani and Lorey Stanton for the sixth-most RBI in Tides franchise history with 195...since June 30, Stowers has reached base safely in 12 of 14 games and has hit .250 (13-for-52) with eight extra base hits and 16 RBI.

Billy's Cookin: Billy Cook paced all Tides hitters tonight after going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, an RBI and two runs...Cook last collected three hits on June 15 at Memphis...he has now collected three-straight multi-hit games for the second time this season with Norfolk and has notched 21 multi-hit efforts this year...in 10 games this month, Cook is batting .375 (12-for-32) with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.