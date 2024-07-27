Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 27 vs. Lehigh Valley

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-9, 50-48) vs. Rochester Red Wings (15-10, 53-45)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP David Buchanan (7-3, 4.83) vs. TBA

FRIDAY NIGHT FLIGHT: Rochester bounced back after two-straight losses to beat Lehigh Valley in a thrilling 10-6 win last night...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN led the way with a two-home run game, his second of the year...1B JOEY MENESES and 3B BRADY HOUSE combined for four RBI, and Meneses joined the home run party in the seventh with a three-run shot...LHP JOE LA SORSA and RHP ADONIS MEDINA each turned in strong outings without allowing an earned run over a combined 3.0 innings...the Red Wings look to take the series lead in game five tonight, and Lehigh Valley will send RHP David Buchanan to the mound for his 19th appearance (14th start) with the IronPigs this season.

DARRENDEVIL: 2B DARREN BAKER stole his International League-leading 31st bag of the season for Rochester last night...he finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs scored, and a stolen base...he has now amassed 50 stolen bases with the Red Wings dating back to his Triple-A debut on 3/31/2023...31 stolen bases are two more than any Red Wing in 2023, and the most since Andrew Stevenson swiped 39 in 2022...should he finish the season with at least 40 stolen bases, he would be the first Rochester baserunner to do so since at least 1987...

He leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers with 95 hits.

BLANKENBOMB(S): LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN clubbed his 21st and 22nd home runs of the season yesterday, and finished the game 3-for-4 with the pair of homers, tied a career-high with five RBI, scored three runs, and walked once...the first home run traveled 433 feet and came off the bat at 110.1 MPH, and put Blankenhorn alone in second place for the International League...this was the third-hardest hit, and sixth-farthest home run by a Red Wing this season...this is Blankenhorn's second multi-home run game of the season (4/21), and he is now leading the International League and Washington Nationals organization (including MLB) with 44 extra-base hits...

He now has 67 RBI this season, two shy of the IL lead.

He has also collected an XBH in six-straight games dating back to 7/20, which is the longest active streak in the International League, and the second time he's done so this season (5/22-28).

CALL-IN THE SHOTS: CF ALEX CALL notched his 12th double of the season for the Red Wings last night, and extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 15 straight games...Call finished the night 1-for-4 with a double, and has now logged a hit in 12 out of the 15 games he has played in the month of July, hitting .333 (16-for-48) with three doubles and 11 RBI.

JOE-ING, JOE-ING, GONE: 1B JOEY MENESES crushed his first home run with Rochester this year, a three-run shot that traveled 415 feet to dead center field at 104.2 MPH to give the Red Wings a four-run cushion...he finished 1-for-5 in the contest and has now collected a hit in five consecutive games.

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS picked up a pair of hits last night, going 2-for-3 with a walk...he now leads all International League catchers (min. 100 AB) with a .310 batting average (48-for-155), ranks third with a .497 slugging percentage and .846 OPS, and sixth with a .349 on-base percentage...

Across 21 games at Innovative Field this season, Millas carries a .342 batting average (26-for-76) with a .405 OBP.

IT'S JOE-VER: LHP JOE LA SORSA allowed an unearned run across 1.1 innings of work, allowing two hits while striking out and walking one to secure his seventh hold of the season...he has not allowed an earned run in 22 of his last 26 appearances dating back to 5/9 at Scranton/WB, and posts a 0.98 ERA (4 ER/36.2 IP) over that stretch, which is best among all Triple-A pitchers with at least 30.0 innings pitched, and sixth-best in Minor League Baseball...

In that same timeframe, he also leads all Triple-A pitchers with a 0.74 WHIP, posts the second-best batting average against (.172), and third-best K/BB (5.80).

International League Stories from July 27, 2024

