Knights Beat the Sounds on Saturday, 8-1

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights scored eight runs on 15 hits en route to a thrilling 8-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The win was Charlotte's second in the series and first since the opener on Tuesday. With the win, the Knights now have a chance to split the series with a win in Sunday's finale.

Charlotte catcher Edgar Quero had a strong game at the plate. The 21-year-old reached base four times and went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI to help lead the Knights to a commanding victory in game five.

The Knights put up back-to-back three-run innings in Saturday's game. Charlotte scored three runs in the top of the third inning and three more in the top of the fourth inning. Second baseman Lenyn Sosa played a key role in each of those innings, thanks to an RBI single in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth inning. Sosa finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI.

In all, the Knights had six players record at least two hits in the game and three players tally at least two RBI. Third baseman Bryan Ramos had two hits and two RBI in the cleanup spot in the order on Saturday night.

RHP Johan Domínguez (5-4, 4.06) was activated off the Development List before the game and earned the win with five strong innings on the mound. Domínguez gave up just one run on four hits en route to his fifth win of the season. He struck out seven batters on the night and tossed 75 pitches for the win. The Charlotte bullpen continued the strong effort, with four relievers holding the Sounds scoreless over the final four innings. Chicago White Sox RHP Dominic Leone continued his rehab assignment and threw a scoreless sixth inning.

The Knights will conclude the six-game road series from Nashville, TN on Sunday night against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Sunday.

