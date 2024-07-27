Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.27
July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-9, 51-48) 7, Rochester Red Wings (15-11, 53-46) 4
Saturday, July 27, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL: LHV 7, ROC 4
WP: David Buchanan (8-3, 4.66)
LP: Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 6.18)
SV:
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 6:47 p.m.
Temperature: 78°F
Time of Game: 2:49
Attendance: 8,310
HOME RUNS:
LHV - Kody Clemens (11) three-run off LHP Andrew Alvarez in the 1 st (Count: 3-1) to right
field
ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (23) solo off RHP David Buchanan in the 6 th (Count: 3-1) to center field
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP David Buchanan (8-3, 4.66) 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 94/54 (P/S), left up 6-1
LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 6.18) 3.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR, 70/42 (P/S), left down 4-1
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 1-for-2
LHV - 1-for-2
RED WINGS NOTES:
DO NOT PASS HOME: CF
DYLAN CREWS and LF STONE GARRETT each threw a runner out at the plate to keep Rochester within striking distance tonight...this marks the second time that the Red Wings have recorded two outfield assists this season (7/21) and the first time that both have come at the plate since 8/25/2013 against Indianapolis.
AROUND THE HORN: DH
TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to seven games with a line drive off the wall for a double in the fourth inning tonight... the 27-year old has now logged an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games, tied for the the longest streak by any player in the International League this season...Blankenhorn finished the contest 3-for-4 and added a solo home run, his 23rd of the season which ties his career high and matches his 2023 total... since returning from the All-Star break, the lefty outfielder's .469 (15-for-32) batting average, 1.031 slugging percentage, and 1.531 OPS leads all Minor Leaguers (min. 25 AB) over that stretch... He is the first Red Wing with an XBH in seven-straight games since Zander Weil in 2019 (8, 8/24-31).
CALL-ING MY SPIRIT: RF ALEX CALL notched his 13th double of the season with the Red Wings tonight, extending his on-base streak to a team-leading 16 straight games... Call finished the night 1-for-5 with an RBI, and has now logged a hit in 13 out of the 16 games he has played in the month of July...Call is hitting .321 (17-for-53) with four doubles and 12 RBI in the month of July.
CREW LOVE: CF DYLAN CREWS slapped a 2-1 sinker in the bottom of the first inning off the wall in right-center to record his first triple with the Red Wings since his promotion on June 18th... MLB's No. 4 ranked prospect went 1-for-5 on Saturday night with an RBI, a run scored and an outfield assist... The triple gives him his 8th extra-base-hit since joining the squad on June 18th, second-most on the team over that stretch.
IT'S GARRETT-TEED:
LF STONE GARRETT doubled for the fifth time this season on Saturday night on his way to a 3-for-4 performance with a double and a walk... the former Miami Marlin is hitting .325 (13-for-40) in the month of July with three doubles and three home runs over the period... This is Garrett's first three-hit game since 8/8/2023 against Philadelphia, with Washington.
IRONPIGS NOTES:
KOMMANDER KODY: DH
KODY CLEMENS smashed a three-run shot in the top of the first to get the night started for Lehigh Valley... the Houston native finished the contest 1-for-3 with a total of four RBI, two walks and a run scored... The 104.4 mph rocket marked Clemens' 10th home run against Rochester, and his 9th at Innovative Field.
NEXT GAME
Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester
Sunday, July 28, 2024
First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
RHP Zach Haake (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Brad Lord (2-0, 4.21)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 27, 2024
- Lynch Throws Gem and Chasers Hit Four Homers in 9-2 Omaha Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Nashville Bats Quiet and Fall to Knights in Front of Sellout Crowd - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Extend Winning Streak to Season-Best Five in Iowa, 8-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Beat the Sounds on Saturday, 8-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.27 - Rochester Red Wings
- Pertuz Smacks First Triple-A Homer, But I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight - Iowa Cubs
- Louisville's Lead Slips Away in Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Battle for 11 Innings in 9-7 Loss to Scranton - Worcester Red Sox
- Hens Walk It off in Unreal Fashion in the Ninth - Toledo Mud Hens
- Eight Redbirds Record RBI in Saturday Night Loss at Clippers - Memphis Redbirds
- Solo Homers Sting Stripers in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Down Red Sox, 9-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville's Lead Slips Away in Loss at Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Saints' Bats Silenced by Storm Chasers Lynch IV in 9-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- 'Pigs Pummel 16 Hits to Pound Red Wings for Series Lead - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Solo Homers Sting Stripers in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons' Win Streak Streak Stopped at Four by Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Home Run Highlights Syracuse's 6-3 Win at Buffalo on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Home Run Highlights Syracuse's 6-3 Win at Buffalo on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Falls to Norfolk on Walk-Off - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lopez Leads Durham Past Gwinnett, 3-0 - Durham Bulls
- Holliday Walks Off Jumbo Shrimp For Win - Norfolk Tides
- Martin Promoted to White Sox Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- July 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 27 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 27 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Blankenhorn Homers Twice, Red Wings Even Series at Two - Rochester Red Wings
- Gurriel, Leon Each Homer Twice as Stripers Power Past Durham 10-5 - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.