Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.27

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-9, 51-48) 7, Rochester Red Wings (15-11, 53-46) 4

Saturday, July 27, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: LHV 7, ROC 4

WP: David Buchanan (8-3, 4.66)

LP: Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 6.18)

SV:

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 6:47 p.m.

Temperature: 78°F

Time of Game: 2:49

Attendance: 8,310

HOME RUNS:

LHV - Kody Clemens (11) three-run off LHP Andrew Alvarez in the 1 st (Count: 3-1) to right

field

ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (23) solo off RHP David Buchanan in the 6 th (Count: 3-1) to center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP David Buchanan (8-3, 4.66) 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 94/54 (P/S), left up 6-1

LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 6.18) 3.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR, 70/42 (P/S), left down 4-1

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 1-for-2

LHV - 1-for-2

RED WINGS NOTES:

DO NOT PASS HOME: CF

DYLAN CREWS and LF STONE GARRETT each threw a runner out at the plate to keep Rochester within striking distance tonight...this marks the second time that the Red Wings have recorded two outfield assists this season (7/21) and the first time that both have come at the plate since 8/25/2013 against Indianapolis.

AROUND THE HORN: DH

TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to seven games with a line drive off the wall for a double in the fourth inning tonight... the 27-year old has now logged an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games, tied for the the longest streak by any player in the International League this season...Blankenhorn finished the contest 3-for-4 and added a solo home run, his 23rd of the season which ties his career high and matches his 2023 total... since returning from the All-Star break, the lefty outfielder's .469 (15-for-32) batting average, 1.031 slugging percentage, and 1.531 OPS leads all Minor Leaguers (min. 25 AB) over that stretch... He is the first Red Wing with an XBH in seven-straight games since Zander Weil in 2019 (8, 8/24-31).

CALL-ING MY SPIRIT: RF ALEX CALL notched his 13th double of the season with the Red Wings tonight, extending his on-base streak to a team-leading 16 straight games... Call finished the night 1-for-5 with an RBI, and has now logged a hit in 13 out of the 16 games he has played in the month of July...Call is hitting .321 (17-for-53) with four doubles and 12 RBI in the month of July.

CREW LOVE: CF DYLAN CREWS slapped a 2-1 sinker in the bottom of the first inning off the wall in right-center to record his first triple with the Red Wings since his promotion on June 18th... MLB's No. 4 ranked prospect went 1-for-5 on Saturday night with an RBI, a run scored and an outfield assist... The triple gives him his 8th extra-base-hit since joining the squad on June 18th, second-most on the team over that stretch.

IT'S GARRETT-TEED:

LF STONE GARRETT doubled for the fifth time this season on Saturday night on his way to a 3-for-4 performance with a double and a walk... the former Miami Marlin is hitting .325 (13-for-40) in the month of July with three doubles and three home runs over the period... This is Garrett's first three-hit game since 8/8/2023 against Philadelphia, with Washington.

IRONPIGS NOTES:

KOMMANDER KODY: DH

KODY CLEMENS smashed a three-run shot in the top of the first to get the night started for Lehigh Valley... the Houston native finished the contest 1-for-3 with a total of four RBI, two walks and a run scored... The 104.4 mph rocket marked Clemens' 10th home run against Rochester, and his 9th at Innovative Field.

NEXT GAME

Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester

Sunday, July 28, 2024

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

RHP Zach Haake (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Brad Lord (2-0, 4.21)

