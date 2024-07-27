SWB Game Notes - July 27

July 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (11-14, 46-54) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-13, 55-44)

Game 100 | Home Game 48 | PNC Field | Saturday, July 27, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Richard Fitts (5-5, 4.98) vs RHP Duane Underwood, Jr. (2-1, 2.50)

THE MARTIAN HAS LANDED- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in his first game back with the RailRiders. He was placed on the Injured List on June 16 (oblique) after making a comeback from Tommy John surgery.

UNDERWOOD PART TWO- Duane Underwood Jr. got the spot start on Wednesday's game two of the doubleheader. He pitched one inning of clean work. This call as the game's opener marks the third time this season he has had to make the first pitch of the day. Underwood, Jr has worked a 2.50 ERA in 36 innings while striking out 35 batters. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and three saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

SEVENTH HEAVEN- The RailRiders are 32-3 when they plate seven or more runs in a contest. Their best inning to score is in the seventh where they have crossed the plate 88 times. However, their opponents score the most in the first frame with 84 runs. On the season, SWB has a positive +36 run differential but are +5 compared to foes in the second half.

BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL- Despite the teams 10-10 record in the month of July this is the been the biggest connection between the hitting and pitching. The arms hold a 4.06 earned run average while the hitters hold a .266 average at the plate.

TOO MUCH BALANCE- The relievers have lifted a lot of weight this season. The arms out of the bullpen hold a 4.34 earned run average in 429.1 innings. Starting pitchers hold a 5.59 ERA in 415.2 frames. There have been 17 different pitchers who have taken on the starter role this season with four of them being true bullpen arms. Lately the starters have settled in a bit which hopefully means their innings will soon overtake the bullpen frames.

STRIKEOUT CENTRAL- After the RailRiders pitching staff struck out 15 batters, the second highest K count in nine innings of work this summer on Thursday, they themselves struck out 16 times on Friday. This set a season record for Worcester's arms.

BURDI'S BACK- Major League reliever Nick Burdi began his rehab assignment with the RailRiders on Thursday. He tossed 20 pitches to record a pair of outs but allow a run on a walk and a hit. It is his second stint on the Injured List with right hip inflammation this season. Burdi has made 12 appearances with New York for a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 frames with a dozen strikeouts. The righty was picked up as a free agent in January and made seven scoreless appearances for New York. He was placed on the injured list on April 17 and then again on with right hip inflammation.

