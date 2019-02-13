Solar Bears Win Streak Halted in 5-2 Loss to Everblades

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-19-3-0) saw their three-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Florida Everblades (34-11-5-0) in a 5-2 loss on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades established a three-goal lead in the first period with goals from Kyle Platzer (2:22), John McCarron (11:46) and Blake Winiecki (18:28).

The scoring binge for the opposition prompted Orlando to replace starter Martin Ouellette with Corbin Boes for the beginning of the second period, but the change in goal did not deter the Everblades, as Florida added goals from Cliff Pu (4:29) and Tommy Thompson (12:46).

The Solar Bears finally solved Jamie Phillips in the third period, as Mathieu Foget scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 15:57 for his 14th of the season.

Akim Aliu then netted his first of the season for Orlando at 19:47 after he carried the puck into the offensive zone but was knocked down in the slot. After Alex Schoenborn fired the loose puck into the pads of Phillips, Aliu got to his feet and buried the rebound.

Ouellette took the loss with 13 saves on 16 shots against, while Boes turned aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced in relief; Phillips picked up the win with 28 stops on 30 shots for Florida.

THREE STARS

1) Cliff Pu - FLA

2) Kyle Platzer- FLA

3) John McCarron - FLA

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host Single & Mingle Night against the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase a Single & Mingle Night package that includes a ticket to the game, one drink ticket and access to an exclusive Single & Mingle pregame mixer before the game.

Fighting Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.