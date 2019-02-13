Monarchs Drop First Game of Florida Trip, 5-2, to Jacksonville

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Manchester Monarchs started their road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena, Wednesday night.

The Monarchs (26-22-1-1) outshot the Icemen (25-21-2-2), 35-29, but couldn't overcome two first-period goals and fell, 5-2.

Jacksonville got the scoring started at 4:32 of the first period when Jake Randolph scored his fifth goal of the season. Justin Woods fired a shot from the left point, that was tipped in front by Randolph, past Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, making the score, 1-0.

Moments later at 6:47 of the first period, Randolph netted his second of the night and sixth of the season. Woods crossed over the blue line on the left side of the zone and wristed a shot towards goal, that was redirected by Randolph, making the score, 2-0.

Manchester cut the lead in half at 12:23 of the second period on the seventh goal of the season by Sam Kurker. Nic Pierog entered the offensive zone on an odd-man rush, where he filtered a pass into the slot, that was poked home by Kurker, past the blocker of Jacksonville goaltender, Ken Appleby, to make the score, 2-1.

Jacksonville regained their two-goal lead at 13:51 of the second period on the eighth goal of the season by Garrett Ladd. Ladd skated in on a breakaway, where he deked forehand and pulled it to the backhand, beating Williams over the glove, to make the score, 3-1.

The Monarchs made it a one-goal game at 1:57 of the third period on the first goal of the season by Austin Block. Tony Cameranesi found Block at the top of the circles, where he sent a slap shot past Appleby, making the score, 3-2.

At 3:09 of the third period, the Icemen answered again on the 12th goal of the season for Cody Fowlie. Wacey Rabbit found Fowlie in the slot with a pass on a 2-on-1, where he sent a shot past the blocker of Williams to give the Icemen a 4-2 lead.

Jacksonville extended their lead at 4:20 of the third period when Fowlie scored his second of the game and 13th of the season, when he turned at the blue line and wristed a shot through a screen, past Williams, making it 5-2, Jacksonville.

The Monarchs return to action Friday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m., when they take on the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.