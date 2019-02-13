Oilers Fend off Mavericks 2-1

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





INDEPENDENCE, MO - A goal from Tulsa Oilers (28-17-6) captain Adam Pleskach in the final minute of the second period and a 23-save performance from Devin Williams helped the Oilers to a 2-1 win Wednesday over the Kansas City Mavericks (24-19-3) at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Oilers killed off an early Mavericks power play and weathered an early storm to come away unscathed in the first period. On a delayed Kansas City penalty, Ryan Tesink stepped off the Oilers bench as the extra attacker and ripped a shot between the legs of goaltender Mason McDonald to put Tulsa in front 1-0 late in the frame.

Kansas City tied the score on a transition rush, when Darian Dziurzynski ripped a shot from high in the slot under the crossbar. Shortly after Tulsa's fourth power play expired late in the second period, Pleskach raced in on a 2-on-1 rush and snapped a shot that fooled McDonald, trickling into the net to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead after two.

Williams stopped all 12 shots in the third period, including a flurry late, to fend off the Mavericks comeback effort, as the Oilers won their ninth road game in the last 11 contests.

The Oilers return home for three games in three nights on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. Tulsa hosts Wichita for another edition of the Stonewolf Casino Cup rivalry Friday at 7:05pm, before welcoming their only Eastern Conference opponent, the Worcester Railers, to town Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game is Pink in the Rink Night, raising money and awareness for cancer research. A portion of the postgame jersey auction will go to local cancer charities.

