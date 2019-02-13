Solar Bears Sign David Mazurek

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward David Mazurek on a Standard Player Contract.

Mazurek, 26, has played in the ECHL this season with the Atlanta Gladiators, where he notched five points (2g-3a) and six penalty minutes in 17 games. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward has also appeared in 15 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he has tallied 17 points (9g-8a) and 24 penalty minutes.

Mazurek made his pro debut last season in a 25-game stint with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, where he collected 13 points (6g-7a) and 48 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Brantford, Ontario played two seasons for the University of Prince Edward Island, where he notched seven points (1g-6a) and 118 penalty minutes in 51 games.

Mazurek also played major junior hockey for the Kingston Frontenacs and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, with totals of 28 points (11g-17a) and 122 penalty minutes in 105 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears remain on the road but stay in the Sunshine State when they face the Florida Everblades tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando's next home game is Single & Mingle Night against the Icemen on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase a Single & Mingle Night package that includes a ticket to the game, one drink ticket and access to an exclusive Single & Mingle pregame mixer before the game.

Fighting Four Packs Presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.