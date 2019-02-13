ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 13, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Garrett Milan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Will Smith, F traded to Utah
Brampton:
Add Matt Petgrave, D returned from loan to Hartford
Florida:
Add Logan Roe, D returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Zach Franko, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Geoff Crisfield, D activated from reserve
Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Froese, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Delete Robert Powers, D traded to Worcester [2/12]
Jacksonville:
Add Jack Glover, D activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Zach Fischer, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zach Fischer, F recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Delete Ty Ronning, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Orlando:
Add David Mazurek, F signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Andrew Radjenovic, F team suspension lifted
Delete Andrew Radjenovic, F traded to Kansas City
Wheeling:
Add Tom Comunale, G added as EBUG
Wichita:
Delete Ted Florence, G released as EBUG
Add Ted Florence, G added as EBUG [2/12]
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve [2/12]
Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D placed on reserve [2/12]
Worcester:
Add Robert Powers, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Delete Woody Hudson, F traded to Indy [2/12]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2019
- Solar Bears Win Streak Halted in 5-2 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Makeup Game, 2-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Blanked in Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Fend off Mavericks 2-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Milner's 37 Saves Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Johansson Perfect in Cyclones Return to Home Ice - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Klima's Three Points Pushes Norfolk Past Stingrays 3-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Cough up Three Goal Third Period Lead and Fall 5-4 in Overtime in Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Martin Completes Miraculous Mariners Comeback - Maine Mariners
- Ruby Shines in 5-2 Win over Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Knocked Down at Wheeling, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Drop First Game of Florida Trip, 5-2, to Jacksonville - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign David Mazurek - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Back National Girls & Women in Sports Day Joint Resolution - Maine Mariners
- Preview: Everblades Renew Rivalry with Orlando with Wednesday Night Tilt - Florida Everblades
- Wheelchair Hockey Game Scheduled for March 3rd - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Admirals, February 13, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Ronning Recalled to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, February 13 - Wheeling Nailers
- Roe Returns to 'Blades from Loan to AHL's Manitoba Moose - Florida Everblades
- Indy Trades for Forward Woody Hudson - Indy Fuel
- Game Day: Royals Seek 100th Win Ever vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.