ECHL Transactions - February 13

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 13, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Garrett Milan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Will Smith, F traded to Utah

Brampton:

Add Matt Petgrave, D returned from loan to Hartford

Florida:

Add Logan Roe, D returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Zach Franko, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Geoff Crisfield, D activated from reserve

Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Froese, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Delete Robert Powers, D traded to Worcester [2/12]

Jacksonville:

Add Jack Glover, D activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Zach Fischer, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zach Fischer, F recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Delete Ty Ronning, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Orlando:

Add David Mazurek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Andrew Radjenovic, F team suspension lifted

Delete Andrew Radjenovic, F traded to Kansas City

Wheeling:

Add Tom Comunale, G added as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Ted Florence, G released as EBUG

Add Ted Florence, G added as EBUG [2/12]

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve [2/12]

Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D placed on reserve [2/12]

Worcester:

Add Robert Powers, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Delete Woody Hudson, F traded to Indy [2/12]

