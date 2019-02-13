Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Makeup Game, 2-1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers by a score of 2-1 Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks forward Darian Dziurzynski scored his 20th goal of the season and goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 30 of 32 shots by Tulsa on the night despite the loss.

Tulsa scored the lone goal of the first period on a goal at the 16:08 mark on a goal from Ryan Tesink. Alex Globke and Adam Pleskach were given the assists on the goal.

Darian Dziurzynski tied the game for Kansas City with 7:42 remaining in the middle frame. The goal was his 20th of the season. Greg Betzold and Riley Sweeney picked up the assists on the goal. The Oilers reclaimed the lead with 59 seconds left in the period on a goal from Pleskach. Tesink and Dylan Bredo assisted on the goal.

The Oilers held their lead through the end of regulation and defeated Kansas City by a final score of 2-1. Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald shined for Kansas City in net, stopping 30 of 32 shots.

Tonight's game wrapped up a nine-game home stand for the Mavericks, who ended up with a 5-3-1 record and 11 out of a possible 18 points on the home stand. After a three-game set with the Utah Grizzlies, the Mavericks return home for a six-game homestand on February 20.

The Mavericks now hit the road to West Valley City, Utah for three games against the Utah Grizzlies before returning home next Wednesday to face the Toledo Walleye. Faceoff against Toledo is 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

