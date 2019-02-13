Johansson Perfect in Cyclones Return to Home Ice
February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-9-3-3) shut out the Indy Fuel, 5-0, on Wednesday night. Forwards Judd Peterson, Mike Marnell, and Nate Mitton, along with defensemen Mitch Jones and Eric Knodel scored the goals for the Cyclones, while goaltender Jonas Johansson earned his third shutout of the season, stopping all 30 shots he faced.
Cincinnati only needed 2:54 to get on the board, as defenseman Tobie Bisson dug the puck out of the left corner and sent a pass to Peterson in the slot, and he rifled a shot in past Indy goaltender Matt Tomkins to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 before the intermission when, in a similar play, forward Vas Glotov sent a pass from the corner to Jones who was coming down the slot, and he lit the lamp to put the 'Clones up by a pair after 20 minutes.
In the second, Cincinnati's offensive charge continued and they took a 3-0 lead 7:45 in when Marnell picked off an Indy Fuel pass from the left half-wall, skated in on goal and scored to put the Cyclones up by a field goal.
Roughly two and a half minutes later the Cyclones power play struck again when Knodel took a feed at the blue line from forward Jesse Schultz, and he launched a shot through traffic and in to give Cincinnati a 4-0 advantage.
The Cyclones capped off the period just after the midway mark when Mitton took the puck behind the net, skated to the left side, and scored on the wrap-around to put Cincinnati on top, 5-0, after two periods.
Cincinnati shut Indy down defensively in the third, as Johansson steered aside all 11 shots he faced to preserve the Cyclones' 5-0 shutout victory. The 'Clones outshot the Fuel, 37-30 on the night, while the power play converted on two of its four chances. Cincinnati is back on home ice on Friday night to take on the Toledo Walleye. Face-is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
