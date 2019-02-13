Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (25-18-3-0) visit the Florida Everblades (33-11-5-0) for the sixth of 12 total meetings this season. Orlando owns a 3-1-1-0 record against Florida through the first five games of the regular season series. The Solar Bears are 1-0-1-0 at Hertz Arena this season.

BALANCE VS. TOP-HEAVY: In head-to-head competition this season against the Everblades, the Solar Bears have spread their offense throughout their lineup. While Mitch Hults has the team lead with five points (3g-2a) in five games, six players on the active roster have recorded four points against Florida this season. Conversely, the Everblades have funneled most of their offense against Orlando through John McCarron (eight points) and Justin Auger (five points), who are two of the four skaters for the Everblades with at least four points against Orlando this season.

DONAGHEY TO PLAY AT FORWARD: With a shortage of healthy forwards on the active roster and a surplus of defensemen, blueliner Cody Donaghey will dress at forward tonight for the Solar Bears. The second-year pro previously played at forward during his rookie season with the Brampton Beast. Donaghey currently has four points (2g-2a) through five games against the Everblades this season.

OUELLETTE COMING OFF STELLAR WEEK: After going 3-0-0 with a 1.59 goals-against average and save percentage of .944 last week and earning ECHL Goalie of the Week honors, Martin Ouellette will get another start tonight against Florida. Ouellette is 3-1-0 against the Everblades this season with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. His last outing against Florida was the team's 4-3 overtime win at home on Dec. 21, in which he turned aside 25 shots.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for Single & Mingle Night against the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase a Single & Mingle Night package that includes a ticket to the game, one drink ticket and access to an exclusive Single & Mingle pregame mixer before the game.

Fighting Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99 - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.