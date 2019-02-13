Indy Trades for Forward Woody Hudson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have completed a trade with the Worcester Railers, receiving forward Woody Hudson in exchange for defenseman Robert Powers.

Hudson, 26, has seen action in 42 games for the Railers this season, recording five goals, seven assists and 40 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward ranked second on Worcester's roster last season with 19 goals, while leading the Railers in rookie scoring with 29 points in 67 games played.

A native of Greece, N.Y., Hudson returns to Indianapolis where he began his professional career at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. The winger signed with the Fuel following his collegiate career at St. Lawrence University, recording three points and seven penalty minutes in 11 games. During four seasons with St. Lawrence, Hudson collected 35 points (16g, 19a) and 109 penalty minutes.

Hudson's first tenure in the Circle City came during a two-year stint with the USHL's Indiana Ice in 2011 to 2013, where he picked up 25 goals, 13 assists and 143 penalty minutes over 91 games.

Powers, 24, ranked second among Fuel defensemen with 19 points (4g, 15a) in 41 games this season. Over his last seven games, the rookie has scored two goals and four assists - including a pair of two-point performances.

Indy continues a season-long road trip Wednesday night with a trip to U.S. Bank Arena to take on the Central Division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones. The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 19 to face the Wichita Thunder for their second annual Education Day Game.

