Roe Returns to 'Blades from Loan to AHL's Manitoba Moose

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Defenseman Logan Roe has been returned to the Florida Everblades from his loan to the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

A Fort Myers, Florida, native, Roe suited up in one game for the Moose in the second AHL stint of his professional career.

One of the 'Blades alternate captains, Roe has played in all but one of Florida's 49 games this season and shares the scoring lead among the team's defensemen with 23 points (3g-20a). His point total this year is tied for a career-high, which he first established last season with seven goals and 16 assists.

Roe has played in 227 career games with the Everblades over the last four seasons and has logged 15 career goals and 80 career points.

Prior to turning professional, Roe played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Canisius College, where he saw ice time in 146 career games and posted 25 points (1g-24a).

The Everblades start a three-game week on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena.

Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe

(Kevin Bires Photography)

