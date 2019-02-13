Ruby Shines in 5-2 Win over Reading
February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers had a little extra bounce in their steps on Wednesday night, after receiving Cam Brown and Kevin Spinozzi from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Both players contributed to the offense, as Brown notched one goal and two assists, while Spinozzi collected a goal in a 5-2 Nailers triumph over the Reading Royals at WesBanco Arena. Jordan Ruby made the win stand up with a tremendous 43-save effort in goal.
Both teams converted on the power play in the first period for a 1-1 score at the intermission. The Nailers were the first to strike, as Cam Brown delivered a magnificent pass to Renars Krastenbergs, who tapped the puck into a wide open net from the left side of the crease. Reading's equalizer also came with a smooth setup, as Joe Houk tossed in a wrist shot from the point, which was tipped into the twine by Chris McCarthy.
Midway through the second period, Wheeling regained the lead. Krastenbergs attempted a pass through the low slot that got tipped away by goaltender Branden Komm. The puck bounced to Kevin Spinozzi, who snapped a pass to the middle of the ice, and got a friendly deflection off of Steve Johnson's skate, as Spinozzi ended up with the goal.
Tyler Brown knotted the score in the opening minute of the third period for the Royals, but the Nailers weren't about to let them ruin the fun in their return home. At the 5:19 mark, Alex Rauter won a puck battle in the corner to teammate Trevor Yates, who fed Dan Fick for the go-ahead goal in the right circle. A little more than four minutes later, Alec Butcher added insurance, squeezing in a shot from the right side. Cam Brown put the finishing touches on the 5-2 Wheeling win with an empty netter, tapping in the rebound of Winston Day Chief's shot off the right post.
Jordan Ruby was spectacular in goal for the Nailers, thwarting 43 of the 45 shots he faced, earning the victory, while setting a career high in saves. Branden Komm made 18 saves on 22 shots in the loss for Reading.
The Nailers have two more home games coming up this week, as they face the Brampton Beast on Friday and Saturday, with both tilts starting at 7:05. Friday is a Frosty Friday, then Saturday is Country Roads. On Saturday, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Mason Jar, fans can meet the WVU Mountaineer, there will be mechanical bull riding and tailgating activities in the main concourse, the Nailers will wear special warmup jerseys, and more. Tickets are available for just $12, and proceeds from the night will benefit WVU Medicine Children's Hospital. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers goaltender Jordan Ruby and his defense stop the Reading Royals
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2019
- Solar Bears Win Streak Halted in 5-2 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Fall to Oilers in Makeup Game, 2-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Blanked in Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Fend off Mavericks 2-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Milner's 37 Saves Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Johansson Perfect in Cyclones Return to Home Ice - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Klima's Three Points Pushes Norfolk Past Stingrays 3-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Cough up Three Goal Third Period Lead and Fall 5-4 in Overtime in Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Martin Completes Miraculous Mariners Comeback - Maine Mariners
- Ruby Shines in 5-2 Win over Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Knocked Down at Wheeling, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Drop First Game of Florida Trip, 5-2, to Jacksonville - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign David Mazurek - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Back National Girls & Women in Sports Day Joint Resolution - Maine Mariners
- Preview: Everblades Renew Rivalry with Orlando with Wednesday Night Tilt - Florida Everblades
- Wheelchair Hockey Game Scheduled for March 3rd - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Admirals, February 13, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Ronning Recalled to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, February 13 - Wheeling Nailers
- Roe Returns to 'Blades from Loan to AHL's Manitoba Moose - Florida Everblades
- Indy Trades for Forward Woody Hudson - Indy Fuel
- Game Day: Royals Seek 100th Win Ever vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.