Ruby Shines in 5-2 Win over Reading

February 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers had a little extra bounce in their steps on Wednesday night, after receiving Cam Brown and Kevin Spinozzi from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Both players contributed to the offense, as Brown notched one goal and two assists, while Spinozzi collected a goal in a 5-2 Nailers triumph over the Reading Royals at WesBanco Arena. Jordan Ruby made the win stand up with a tremendous 43-save effort in goal.

Both teams converted on the power play in the first period for a 1-1 score at the intermission. The Nailers were the first to strike, as Cam Brown delivered a magnificent pass to Renars Krastenbergs, who tapped the puck into a wide open net from the left side of the crease. Reading's equalizer also came with a smooth setup, as Joe Houk tossed in a wrist shot from the point, which was tipped into the twine by Chris McCarthy.

Midway through the second period, Wheeling regained the lead. Krastenbergs attempted a pass through the low slot that got tipped away by goaltender Branden Komm. The puck bounced to Kevin Spinozzi, who snapped a pass to the middle of the ice, and got a friendly deflection off of Steve Johnson's skate, as Spinozzi ended up with the goal.

Tyler Brown knotted the score in the opening minute of the third period for the Royals, but the Nailers weren't about to let them ruin the fun in their return home. At the 5:19 mark, Alex Rauter won a puck battle in the corner to teammate Trevor Yates, who fed Dan Fick for the go-ahead goal in the right circle. A little more than four minutes later, Alec Butcher added insurance, squeezing in a shot from the right side. Cam Brown put the finishing touches on the 5-2 Wheeling win with an empty netter, tapping in the rebound of Winston Day Chief's shot off the right post.

Jordan Ruby was spectacular in goal for the Nailers, thwarting 43 of the 45 shots he faced, earning the victory, while setting a career high in saves. Branden Komm made 18 saves on 22 shots in the loss for Reading.

The Nailers have two more home games coming up this week, as they face the Brampton Beast on Friday and Saturday, with both tilts starting at 7:05. Friday is a Frosty Friday, then Saturday is Country Roads. On Saturday, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Mason Jar, fans can meet the WVU Mountaineer, there will be mechanical bull riding and tailgating activities in the main concourse, the Nailers will wear special warmup jerseys, and more. Tickets are available for just $12, and proceeds from the night will benefit WVU Medicine Children's Hospital. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.