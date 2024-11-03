Solar Bears Trade Defenseman Robbie Stucker to Reading

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Sunday (Nov. 3) the trade of defenseman Robbie Stucker to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Stucker, 26, appeared in four games for the Solar Bears this season, recording one assist. The St. Paul, Minnesota native began his professional career with the South Carolina Stingrays, scoring seven points (1g-6a) in 10 games during the 2022-23 season. Last season, Stucker played in 49 games with Iowa and Utah, scoring 20 points (0g-20a).

