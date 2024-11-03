Oilers Fall In Close Battle Against Iowa

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 4-2 to the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Ryan Miotto scored his first of the season 7:19 into the game, burying a rebound created by Adam Goodsir to put Iowa up 1-0 through one frame.

Sasha Pastujov tipped a shot from Jack Clement 36 seconds into the latter half of the game, tying the score 1-1. Zach Dubinsky tallied his first of the season to restore Iowa's one-goal lead, deflecting a point shot through Vyacheslav Buteyets with 3:46 left in the second period. Iowa's Matthew Sop followed up 2:36 later with a power-play wrist shot, earning the Heartlanders a 3-1 advantage heading into period three.

Pastujov net his second of the game, finishing a power-play scramble set up by Alec Butcher and Duggie Lagrone, past Kyle McClellan 7:58 into the third period, cutting Iowa's lead down to one at 3-2. Gavin Hain closed the scoring at 4-2, beating Buteyets on the short side with 9:46 remaining.

Iowa and Tulsa square off again tomorrow, Sunday Nov. 3 at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Sunday is Paw Patrol Sunday Family Funday presented by Channel 6. As with all Sunday home games, a postgame skate with the players follows immediately after the final buzzer.

--

