Admirals Take Series Finale 4-2 over Railers

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Matthew Kopperud handles the puck

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Matthew Kopperud handles the puck(Worcester Railers HC)

Norfolk, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (3-4-0-0 6pts) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (4-2-1-0, 9pts), on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 4-2 in front of a crowd of 3,224 at the Norfolk Scope. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 8th at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Worcester struck first tonight with a goal from Jack Randl (1-0-1) who scored 13:31 into the first period. Norfolk was quick to tie the score when Carson Golder (1-0-1) scored for the Admirals. Making the score 1-1 to end the first period. In the second period Norfolk pushed the score to 3-1 with goals from Sean Montgomery (1-0-1) and Connor Fedorek (1-0-1). Connor Welsh (1-0-1) later in the second cut into that deficit with his power play goal making the score 3-2 heading into the third.

The Railers got the scoring started in the first tonight when Jack Randl (2nd) scored on a shorthanded breakaway 13:31 into the first period. Norfolk responded back with a goal of their own just over 30 seconds after when Carson Golder (3rd) scored to tie the game at 1-1 Norfolk outshot Worcester 11-8.

Norfolk took the lead 7:49 into the second period, when Sean Montgomery (2nd) found the back of the net on dishes from Graham Sward and Carson Musser. His goal was followed up by Connor Fedorek (1st) who extended the Norfolk lead to 3-1 in the 11th minute of the second period. The Railers cut the Norfolk lead to one when Connor Welsh (3rd) scored a power play goal assisted by Matthew Kopperud making the score 3-2. Norfolk outshot Worcester 7-6.

It took nearly the entire 20 minutes of the third period action for either team to score. The Railers had an opportunity late in the third to tie the score on the power play but could not find the back of the net. The lone goal in the third period came on the Railers empty net scored by Brady Fleurent (3rd) at 19:52 making the final score 4-2. Norfolk outshot Worcester 9-7, and 27-21 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Graham Sward (0-2-2, +1, 0 shots), 2nd Star: Sean Montgomery (1-0-1, +1, 3 shots), 1st Star: Connor Fedorek (1-0-1, +1, 5 shots)... Final shots favored Norfolk 27-21... Joe Cannata (1-1-0) made 19 saves on 21 shots for Norfolk... Henrik Tikkanen (1-2-0) made 23 saves on 26 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-5 on the power play while Norfolk went 1-for-3... Matthew Kopperud led the Railers in shots with 3... The Railers are now 12-10-1-0 all-time vs. the Admirals and 5-5-1-0 at the Norfolk Scope against Norfolk.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.