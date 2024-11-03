Wichita Closes Weekend Series Today vs. Rapid City

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes its three-game series against Rapid City this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 61-58-14 against Rapid City and 38-25-6 at home against the Rush.

Last night, the Thunder earned a 3-2 victory over the Rush. Wichita scored the first three before Rapid City climbed back into the game with the next two. Aaron Dell held down the fort and the Thunder claimed their fifth-straight victory.

Both games this weekend have been decided by a goal. Wichita moved into first place in the Mountain Division with 10 points. Rapid City sits in eighth place with two points.

Peter Bates recorded two points last night, extending his assist-streak to five games. He has nine points (2g, 7a) in seven games so far this season. Bates was named as an ECHL Plus Performer for October and is currently +12 after last night.

Ryan Finnegan registered his fifth goal of the year last night. The Kansas native scored his first goal at home in the second period. His previous four markers took place on the road. Finnegan also has two game-winners in two of the last four games. He has five points in his lts four games.

Jay Dickman hits another milestone today, playing in his 300th ECHL game. On Friday night, he recorded his 100th ECHL goal. Dickman tallied an assist last night, giving him points in his last three games and points in five of the seven contests played so far this year.

Aaron Dell made 25 saves last night to earn his second victory of the week. He won at INTRUST Bank Arena for the first time this year. It was also his first win at INTRUST since October 25, 2014 when he was a member of the Allen Americans.

THUNDERBOLTS....Michal Stinil leads the league with 14 points, first with eight goals and fifth in shots with 28...Stinil was named Player of the Week on Tuesday...Peter Bates and Kobe Walker are tied for sixth in points with nine...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for fifth among defenseman and 11th in rookie scoring with five points...Gabriel Carriere is fifth in saves (126)...Wichita is tied for fourth in goals for per game (3.86)...Wichita is 4-1 when scoring first...

RAPID CITY NOTES - Rapid City is fourth in the ECHL in shots for per game (33.67) and has outshot its opponent in four of the six games it has played...Rapid City acquired Chaz Smedsrud from Allen for future considerations...Deni Goure is tied for 11th in rookie scoring with five points...Rapid City is last in the ECHL in average penalty minutes per game (7.00)...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.