Wichita Blanks Rush in Sunday Matinee

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Wagner with the puck(Rapid City Rush)

(WICHITA, Kan.)- The Rapid City Rush dropped the final game of its three-game series, 3-0, against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday.

Jay Dickman scored a power play goal early in the first period, then iced the game with an empty net goal in the final minute of the third. Dillon Boucher scored in the second period for Wichita.

This is the Rush's first time being shut out this season, and it comes despite another strong third period effort. Rapid City put 23 shots on net in the third, and wound up outshooting Wichita in the game, 38-37. The Thunder used multiple penalty kills down the stretch to keep the Rush at bay.

Gabriel Carriere, who stopped 39 Rush shots on Friday, delivered a 38-save shutout to close out the weekend. Matt Radomsky made 34 saves on 36 shots in what turned out to be a tough-luck loss.

This is only the second time the Rush has been swept in a three-game series at Wichita in the last six seasons. The most recent occurrence came in December of 2022.

Rapid City heads home to face the Kansas City Mavericks, last year's runners-up, for a three-game series.

Next game: Wednesday, November 6 vs. Kansas City. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from the Monument Ice Arena.

