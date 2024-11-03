Americans Earn First Win Tonight in Utah

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies' Cole Gallant and Adam Scheel and Allen Americans' Kyle Crnkovic in action

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (1-4-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, won their first game of the season on Saturday night beating the Utah Grizzlies (3-2-0), 6-4 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Easton Brodzinski had the first hat trick of the season for the Americans, capping off a big week with five goals and moving into second place on the team in scoring with five points (5 goals and 0 assists).

Riley Ginnell scored his first goal of the season and first in an Americans sweater and it was a big one. His third period goal turned out to be the game winning goal for the Americans.

Brayden Watts continued his fast start with his new club, adding a goal and two assists on Saturday night. He leads the Americans in points with seven (2 goals and 5 assists).

Goalie Dylan Wells had a big bounce back win Saturday night for the Americans. After dropping his first three starts, Wells stopped 40 Utah shots to get the victory.

Kyle Crnkovic also added a goal for the Americans, his second of the season and second power play goal of the year.

The Americans are off until next Friday night when they face the Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena. Wichita has a league-leading five-game winning streak.

The Americans return home next Saturday night to CUTX Event Center for Star Wars Night in Allen. TICKETS!

They Said it: BJ Adams: "They were resilient tonight. For the most part we played the game the right way, especially in the third period, we were disciplined in our structure and hard on pucks. The team really responded to the challenge that we needed to compete harder. It was a great TEAM win, everyone contributed."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - E. Brodzinski

2. ALN - B. Watts

3. UTA - G. Fairbrother

