Carriere, Dickman Play Big Role in 3-0 Win over Rush

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a four-game in five-day week on Sunday afternoon, knocking off Rapid City, 3-0, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman scored twice in his 300th ECHL game while Gabriel Carriere claimed his first professional shutout, stopping 38 shots.

In the first, Dickman connected for his fourth of the season at 3:51 to make it 1-0. Peter Bates fed a pass to the slot during a Wichita power play that was double deflected on the way to the net. Dickman tipped it on the way in and then slid a rebound through Matt Radomsky.

Dillon Boucher made it 2-0 at 6:33 of the third period. Jake Wahlin created a turnover in the neutral zone and found Ryan Finnegan. He came into the Rush end with numbers, fed a pass across the slot to Boucher and he beat Radomsky for his first of the year.

Rapid City had six-straight minutes of power play time down the stretch, but the Thunder penalty kill was terrific and held the Rush offense at bay.

The Rush pulled Radomsky in the final minute of regulation. Dickman tallied an empty-net marker at 19:04 and made it 3-0.

Dickman recorded his first two-goal outing of the year and his third on the man advantage. Walker had two helpers, giving him four multi-point outings this season. Finnegan has points in four of the last five games. Carriere claimed his second win of the weekend, giving up just one goal on 78 shots he faced.

Wichita was 1-for-3 on the power play. Rapid City went 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

The Thunder are off until Friday, November 8 as the Allen Americans make their first visit to the Air Capital this season.

