Knight Monsters Ride Special Teams to a 4-2 Victory and Series Win Over Idaho

STATELINE, NV - After getting run off the ice in Friday's loss, a response was needed by the Tahoe Knight Monsters in Saturday's rubber match. And they delivered, with a strong 4-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads for their first series win in franchise history.

Troy Loggins and Sloan Stanick scored power play goals, Jett Jones added a shorthanded tally, and Bear Hughes tacked on an empty netter in the win. Netminder Jesper Vikman was sensational again, stopping 33 of 35 shots including all 16 he saw in the third period.

It was Loggins who started the party in the first period, rifling a shot from the faceoff dot that took a fortuitous bounce off the skate of an Idaho skater. Loggins was playing on the top line that included new addition Logan Nelson that dominated throughout the contest, totaling a whopping 16 shots on goal.

Idaho would strike back five minutes later on an even-strength marker from Ty Pelton-Byce, his sixth of the season.

Tahoe outshot the Steelheads 11-8 in the first period and exited the frame tied at one, a marked difference from being down by four after 20 minutes on Friday night.

Just over two minutes into the second period, the Knight Monsters scored another power play goal. This time it was a beautiful wrist shot from Sloan Stanick to give Tahoe the lead back, and they would not relinquish it for the rest of the game.

12 minutes later, with Tahoe on the penalty kill, Jake Johnson sprung a 2-on-0 rush with Stanick and Jett Jones, and it was Jones who finished it to make it 3-1. The shorty continued a theme of Tahoe winning the special teams battle, as the Knight Monsters held Idaho scoreless on their two power plays while scoring two power play goals and one shorthanded.

Late in the second, Idaho forward CJ Walker cut the deficit in half, but that was the last goal the Steelheads would score. While facing a 16-shot barrage in the third period, Jesper Vikman put the Knight Monsters on his back and led them to a win.

Tahoe next takes to the road for a two-game series starting on November 9 against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:10 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

