Luchuk Scores Twice to Lead Orlando over Icemen 5-1

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, FL -- Zach Jordan's power-play tip-in was the lone goal scored by Jacksonville Saturday night, as the Icemen fell to the Orlando Solar Bears, 5-1.

Jordan's goal was his second of the season, and each have come on the man advantage.

Entering the night, Jacksonville had a clear strength when it came to special teams, ranking second in the league on the power play (30%) and eighth on the penalty kill (87.5%). Orlando, however, was ranked toward the bottom of the ECHL in both categories.

Unfortunatley for the Icemen, that's not how it played out Saturday night at the Kia Center.

Jacksonville went 1-for-5 on the power play and allowed two goals while shorthanded, the first of which was scored by Aaron Luchuk. The center put the Solar Bears up 2-0 in the first period, scoring his 100th career ECHL goal in the process. Luchuk scored his second goal of the game in the third period - this one on even strength.

Luchuk's later goal made it 5-1 Solar Bears late in the game. How did Jacksonville manage just one goal? Michael Simpson was a big reason why.

Simpson made his professional debut in net Saturday night, turning aside 29 of 30 Icemen shots. Orlando did a very good job getting the puck out of its defensive zone and not allowing for too many opportunities, especially in the first two periods. And when Jacksonville had its opportunities, Simpson was able to keep the Bears in front by making save after save.

The one save he didn't make - the power-play goal by Jordan in the second period. After a Luchuk tripping penalty, the Icemen wasted no time on the man advantage. Jacksonville won the draw, Robert Calisti found space on the left side of the ice and shot it on net, with Jordan getting a piece of the puck and gently placing it directly right past Simpson. Calisti recorded his fifth assist of the season, which leads the team. Davis Koch was also credited with an assist on the Jordan goal.

Orlando out-shot Jacksonville 32-30 in the contest, which means the Icemen have been out-shot in all four games this season.

Jacksonville fell to 1-2-1, while Orlando improved to 3-2-1 on the season.

The Icemen next play at home against the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

