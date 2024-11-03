Oilers Flip Script on Iowa with 4-2 Win

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

Ryan Miotto kicked off the scoring for the second time this weekend, burying a power-play goal on the first shot of the contest. Jaxsen Wiebe leveled the game with a power-play marker of his own, beating William Rousseau over the shoulder off a pinball play with 6:34 left in the first.

Ruslan Gazizov put the Oilers up 2-1, firing a top-shelf, power-play goal past Rousseau 1:39 into the middle period. Justin Michaelian followed up 1:17 later, depositing a slick backhander for his second game-winning goal on the campaign. Tyler Poulsen potted Tulsa's third, second-period goal with 1:57 left in the frame, sending the Oilers into the second intermission with a 4-1 lead.

Louka Henault scored the only goal of the final frame, beating Talyn Boyko from the point with Iowa's second power-play goal of the game.

Tulsa heads on the road, traveling to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center for the first time this season for a 7:10 p.m. battle against the Allen Americans on Saturday, Nov. 9

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.