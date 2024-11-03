Oilers Flip Script on Iowa with 4-2 Win
November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.
Ryan Miotto kicked off the scoring for the second time this weekend, burying a power-play goal on the first shot of the contest. Jaxsen Wiebe leveled the game with a power-play marker of his own, beating William Rousseau over the shoulder off a pinball play with 6:34 left in the first.
Ruslan Gazizov put the Oilers up 2-1, firing a top-shelf, power-play goal past Rousseau 1:39 into the middle period. Justin Michaelian followed up 1:17 later, depositing a slick backhander for his second game-winning goal on the campaign. Tyler Poulsen potted Tulsa's third, second-period goal with 1:57 left in the frame, sending the Oilers into the second intermission with a 4-1 lead.
Louka Henault scored the only goal of the final frame, beating Talyn Boyko from the point with Iowa's second power-play goal of the game.
Tulsa heads on the road, traveling to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center for the first time this season for a 7:10 p.m. battle against the Allen Americans on Saturday, Nov. 9
