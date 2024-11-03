Penalty-Filled Game Swings Oilers Way, 4-2

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Iowa Heartlanders were assessed 13 penalties and the Tulsa Oilers took advantage for a 4-2 win Sunday at the BOK Center. The Oilers scored twice on the man up and tallied their fourth goal at even strength seconds after Andrew McLean's minor expired. Iowa also scored twice on the power play, with goals from Louka Henault (10:35 of 3rd, 1st of season) and Ryan Miotto.

Iowa was assessed 45 penalty minutes, while Tulsa had 25.

In a penalty-filled first period (nine total infractions), each team scored on the man up. Miotto opened the scoring on the game's first man up at :40 of the first, standing at the slot and slinging a slap shot by Talyn Boyko, assisted by Gavin Hain and Drew McLean. Tulsa responded by receiving four first-period power-play chances and cashing in at 13:34 with a tally from Jaxsen Wiebe.

The Oilers took advantage of more power plays in the second, scoring twice early in the frame (Gazizov, 1:44 of 2nd) and once with 1:57 to go in the second period.

Iowa netted the third's only goal, a strong wrister from the center of the blue line from Louka Henault that found the top left pocket. Gavin Hain (2a) and Matthew Sop assisted.

The Heartlanders return home for Salute to Service Night on Sat., Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games

The Heartlanders rematch Tulsa Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Next Home Game November 9th: Salute to Service

Celebrate the heroes among us at our Salute to Service game on November 9th, a night dedicated to honoring the commitment and sacrifice of our active military and veterans. Color guard, JROTC, and military vehicles will all be present at the game. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop against the Bloomington Bison, hope to see you there!

Introducing our REVAMPED 5-Star Ticket Package

If you missed out on the original 5-Star Ticket Pack, don't worry! We're excited to offer a revamped version, ensuring the fun continues. With this new package, you'll receive tickets to all remaining 5-Star games this season and enjoy up to $40 in team store credit!

Mark your calendars for our next 5-Star game on November 30th-grab your revamped package before then and join us for more tailgates, pregame parties and exciting events throughout the season. For more information, click HERE.

Next 5-Star Night: November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night

This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of pork and bacon. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history.

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.