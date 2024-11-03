ECHL Transactions - November 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 3, 2024:

Atlanta:

add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve

delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa

Maine:

add Matthew Philip, F activated from reserve

delete Xander Lamppa, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

delete Robbie Stucker, D traded to Reading

Rapid City:

add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from reserve

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dalton Smith, F placed on reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Toledo:

delete Carter Gylander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

add Paxton Leroux, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh Nelson, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add T.J. Lloyd, D activated from reserve

add Aidan Litke, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve

