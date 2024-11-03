ECHL Transactions - November 3
November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 3, 2024:
Atlanta:
add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve
delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve
delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa
Maine:
add Matthew Philip, F activated from reserve
delete Xander Lamppa, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve
delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
delete Robbie Stucker, D traded to Reading
Rapid City:
add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve
delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from reserve
add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Dalton Smith, F placed on reserve
delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Tahoe:
delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Toledo:
delete Carter Gylander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
add Paxton Leroux, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Josh Nelson, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
add T.J. Lloyd, D activated from reserve
add Aidan Litke, F activated from reserve
delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve
delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve
