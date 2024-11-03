Americans Defeat Grizzlies 6-4 on Saturday Night at Maverik Center

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans got three goals from Easton Brodzinski as the defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 on Hispanic Heritage Night at Maverik Center. Grizzlies captain Gianni Fairbrother had 2 goals and 1 assist.

Brodzinski scored unassisted 1:41 into the contest to give Allen a 1-0 lead. Utah tied it up on the power play as Reed Lebster scored 9:29 in. Allen took a 2-1 lead as Brayden Watts scored from the slot 13:46 in. Later in the first frame Kyle Crnkovic extended Allen's lead 15:30 in. The Americans led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Fairbrother scored 1:15 into the second period to cut into Allen's lead. Easton Brodzinski scored his second goal of the night 16:43 in. Fairbrother's second goal of the second period came with 3.4 seconds remaining in the frame on a shot from the left win. Allen led 4-3 after 2 periods.

Allen got some third period insurance as Riley Ginnell scored his first of the year unassisted 1:34 in. Utah's Neil Shea scored his team leading 5th goal of the season 4:37 in. Shea has a goal in all 5 of the Grizzlies games this season. Brodzinski completed the hat trick with an empty net goal 19:35 in as the Americans picked up their first win of the season.

Allen was 2 for 3 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 3. Utah outshot Allen 44 to 22. Allen goaltender Dylan Wells saved 40 of 44 in the win. Utah's Adam Scheel stopped 16 of 21.

Derek Daschke, Gianni Fairbrother and Neil Shea each led Utah with 8 shots on goal. Luke Manning and Mick Messner each had 2 assists for the Grizz. Manning leads Utah with 6 assists on the season.

The Grizzlies will host the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time ever on Saturday, November 9 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Easton Brodzinski (Allen) - 3 goals, 7 shots.

2. Brayden Watts (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Gianni Fairbrother (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

