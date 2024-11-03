Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 2-1 in Overtime

Tyler Weiss of the South Carolina Stingrays reacts after his overtime goal against the Atlanta Gladiators

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 2-1 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Weiss buried the overtime winner for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund earned his first victory of the season with a 23-save performance.

Connor Moore struck first for the Stingrays 15:40 into the first period. The fifth-year Stingray received a pass to the slot from Ryan Leibold and beat Atlanta netminder Drew Deridder with a snapshot just under the bar.

The game remained 1-0 until the final minute of regulation. With 54 seconds remaining, the Gladiators tied the game on a goal from their captain, Eric Neiley. Neiley redirected a Cody Sylvester shot past Bjorklund for his first goal of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Stingrays played their second overtime in as many nights, and today's overtime featured several back-and-forth chances. Weiss ended the game 6:07 into overtime with his first goal of the season, beating his defender one-on-one before slipping a backhand past Deridder for the game-winning goal.

With the victory, the Stingrays improved to 4-1-1-0 on the season, while the Gladiators fell to 2-3-2-0. The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for another Frothy Friday game. Fans can get Frothy Beard beers for $5 through the end of the first intermission. Click here to purchase tickets for any Stingrays home game this season.

