Stingrays Defeat Gladiators 2-1 in Overtime
November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
Tyler Weiss of the South Carolina Stingrays reacts after his overtime goal against the Atlanta Gladiators
(South Carolina Stingrays)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 2-1 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Weiss buried the overtime winner for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund earned his first victory of the season with a 23-save performance.
Connor Moore struck first for the Stingrays 15:40 into the first period. The fifth-year Stingray received a pass to the slot from Ryan Leibold and beat Atlanta netminder Drew Deridder with a snapshot just under the bar.
The game remained 1-0 until the final minute of regulation. With 54 seconds remaining, the Gladiators tied the game on a goal from their captain, Eric Neiley. Neiley redirected a Cody Sylvester shot past Bjorklund for his first goal of the 2024-25 campaign.
The Stingrays played their second overtime in as many nights, and today's overtime featured several back-and-forth chances. Weiss ended the game 6:07 into overtime with his first goal of the season, beating his defender one-on-one before slipping a backhand past Deridder for the game-winning goal.
With the victory, the Stingrays improved to 4-1-1-0 on the season, while the Gladiators fell to 2-3-2-0. The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for another Frothy Friday game. Fans can get Frothy Beard beers for $5 through the end of the first intermission. Click here to purchase tickets for any Stingrays home game this season.
Tyler Weiss of the South Carolina Stingrays reacts after his overtime goal against the Atlanta Gladiators
