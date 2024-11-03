Rush Game Notes: November 2, 2024 at Wichita Thunder

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, concludes its first 'three-in-three' of the season with an afternoon matchup against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite putting the pedal to the floor in the third period, the Rush's comeback fell a goal short in a 3-2 loss to Wichita last night. The Thunder scored three times in 7:37 to take a 3-0 second-period lead. Trevor Janicke got one back later in the second, then Ryan Wagner scored his first career goal with 3:19 remaining. However, the final push did not yield a tying goal, and Wichita won its fifth straight.

NO QUIT

A day after scoring a third-period game-tying goal for the third time this season, the Rush again showed they would not lay down after falling behind. Further, six of the team's ten goals scored have come in the third period, and Rapid City's goal differential in that period is even for the season.

THE CAPTAIN GETS HIS FIRST

After racking up four assists last weekend against Utah, Rush captain Ryan Wagner delivered his first goal with Rapid City last night. The 28-year-old is tied for the team's points lead with five in his first six games. It is not Wagner's first ECHL goal, though: in a 23-game stint with Utah five years ago, he scored nine times and averaged nearly a point per game.

CHAZ CHIPPING IN

The Rush has greatly enjoyed the services of Chaz Smedsrud through just two games. After impressing on the fourth line on Friday, Scott Burt moved him up to the top line on Saturday and Smedsrud produced two primary assists. The 26-year-old rookie picked up seven points in nine games as an Allen American in the spring.

TURNING THE CLOCKS BACK

As everyone gets an extra hour of sleep, the Rush hopes to turn the clock back to last season's strong conclusion: a 7-3-1 record in the last 11 games. With several catalysts from that group back on this year's team, the Rush looks to pick up win number one and head home from there.

DRAWING PENALTIES

The Rush power play had not seen much ice time until last night. After only seven opportunities in its first five games, Rapid City picked up five power play chances and scored on one. Additionally, the Rush stayed disciplined and did not take a penalty in the final 52 minutes of the game.

