Boise Native C.J. Walker Scores First as a Steelhead in 3-2 Loss

November 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Idaho Steelheads (4-3-0-0, 8pts) fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (3-0-1-0, 7pts) Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 in front of 3,300 fans at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Idaho will hit the road for a three-in-three weekend next week against the Savannah Ghost Pirates beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. (MT).

Idaho fell behind 1-0 as Troy Loggins scored on the power-play at 8:26. Ty Pelton-Byce (6th) provided the equalizer at 13:48 on a feed from Hank Crone. Pelton-Byce carried the puck into the offensive zone down the left wing and dished it to Crone in the right circle. From there Crone sent a backhander to the net that went off a Knight Monsters skate where Pelton-Byce collected it inside the right circle sending a wrister into the low far corner. Shots were 11-8 Tahoe.

Sloan Stanick put the Knight Monsters back on top with a man advantage score 2:14 into the second period making it a 2-1 lead. Jett Jones stretched the lead to 3-1 with 5:20 left in the frame on a short-handed goal. With 37 seconds left in the period C.J. Walker (1st) pulled the Steelheads back within one. Connor MacEachern from below the left circle fed Walker at the top of the crease where he nudged the puck into the net. Shots favored Tahoe 19-11 in the stanza.

The Steelheads outshot the Knight Monsters 16-7 in the third period and pulled Bryan Thomson with 2:12 remaining. In the last second Bear Hughes would score on the empty net providing Tahoe with a 4-2 win.

Bryan Thomson made 33 saves on 36 shots in the loss while Jesper Vikman made 33 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jesper Vikman (TAH)

2) Sloan Stanick (TAH)

3) Troy Loggins (TAH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power-play while Tahoe was 2-for-5.

Tahoe outshot Idaho 37-35.

Reece Harsch (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), and Mark Olver (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Hank Crone extended his point-streak to seven games with an assist while A.J. White has a helper in back-to-back contests.

C.J. Walker scored his first goal as a Steelhead leading all skaters with eight shots.

