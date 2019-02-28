Solar Bears Announce Slew of Roster Moves

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following transactions:

Forward Troy Bourke has been loaned to the club by the Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bourke, 24, returns to Orlando, where he produced 19 points (6g-13a) and 14 penalty minutes in 13 games. Bourke was named the Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 5-11, after he tallied eight points (3g-5a) in two games. He has also collected six points (1g-5a) and six penalty minutes in 25 games with Syracuse.

Rookie forward Brent Pedersen has been released from his Professional Try-Out Agreement with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and has been returned to Orlando.

Pedersen, 23, returns to the Solar Bears, where the first-year pro recorded 22 points (7g-15a) and four penalty minutes in 22 games with Orlando prior to signing a PTO with Manitoba on Dec. 13. In 27 games with the Moose, Pedersen netted five points (4g-1a) and 15 penalty minutes.

Goaltender Martin Ouellette has been recalled from his loan to Orlando by Syracuse.

Ouellette, 27, heads up to the AHL for his third stint with Syracuse this season, where he has compiled a 1-0-0 record with a 0.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in two appearances. In 27 appearances with the Solar Bears this season, Ouellette has gone 18-7-0 with one shutout, a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Rookie forward Liam Bilton has been dealt to the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.

Bilton, 24, signed with Orlando on Feb. 18 and appeared in two games, receiving five penalty minutes.

