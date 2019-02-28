Solar Bears to Host Military Appreciation Night this Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears invite their fans and supporters of the United States Armed Forces to come together this weekend when the team hosts its annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision on Saturday, March 2, as Orlando battles the Florida Everblades at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m.

The Solar Bears will wear specialty patriotic-themed jerseys during their game against the Everblades, featuring the seals of all branches of the U.S. Military (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard). The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game on the Amway Center concourse and will be presented to the winning bidders following the conclusion of the game.

As a partner of the Solar Bears and a proud supporter of our nation's military, Hunter Vision is offering 20% off LASIK surgery for all active duty and retired military personnel, as well as first responders throughout the 2018-19 regular season.

Solar Bears fans can also show their support for the members and families of our nation's military by donating tickets to the USO Central Florida for Military Appreciation Night. Fans who make a donation of tickets to the USO Central Florida will be provided with tickets to a future Solar Bears home game, along with additional experiences. For more information, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/seatsforservice.

Active duty and retired military personnel can CLICK HERE to purchase discounted tickets for the Military Appreciation Night game.

In the spirit of competition, the Solar Bears encourage fans to show their support and purchase their tickets to the game on behalf of their specific military branch using the following branch-specific links below:

Army: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/army

Marine Corps: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/marines

Navy: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/navy

Air Force: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/airforce

Coast Guard: orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coastguard

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears travel to Southwest Florida to take on the Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

