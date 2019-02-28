Thunder Donate Nearly $18,000 to Special Olympics NY

February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that they have donated $17,950 to Special Olympics NY.

The donation total came from the post-game jersey auction after Saturday night's Law Enforcement Appreciation night at Cool Insuring Arena. This amount is the largest donation in Adirondack Thunder history. The specialty jerseys were purchased and donated by the Sheriff's Offices of Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer Counties.

"We have seen increased support with our jersey auctions since we have taken over the team, but this total is truly astounding," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "Time and again, our fans step up when we need them most and we are honored and excited to present Special Olympics NY with this donation."

Conor Riley's Law Enforcement Appreciation jersey sold for a team-high $1,500 in the auction while captain James Henry's and goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos' jerseys also topped the four-digit plateau.

Additionally, the Adirondack Thunder also donated a portion of their ticket sales to the New York State Sheriffs' Institute Summer Camp.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend. Adirondack travels to Manchester for games tomorrow and Saturday evenings before finishing its three-game trip with a Sunday matinee in Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.