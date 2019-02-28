ECHL Transactions - February 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 28, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Brandon McMartin, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Tyson Fawcett, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Dan Leavens, F traded to Brampton

Brampton:

Add Dan Leavens, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Dan Leavens, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Matt Finn, D loaned to Ontario

Delete John McCarron, F loaned to Stockton

Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Greenville:

Add Tyler Bird, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Kyle Hayton, G added to active roster (claimed from Allen)

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Miles Liberati, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Miles Liberati, D traded to South Carolina

Kansas City:

Add Brayden Sherbinin, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Malcolm Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Norfolk:

Add T.J. Melancon, D activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Troy Bourke, F assigned by Syracuse

Delete Liam Bilton, F traded to Florida

Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Syracuse [2/27]

Reading:

Delete Tyler Bird, F traded to Greenville

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Christian Horn, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Gratton, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Shane Berschbach, F activated from reserve [2/27]

Delete Ben Danford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23) [2/27]

Wheeling:

Add Blake Siebenaler, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Quentin Shore, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Colin Larkin, F placed on reserve

