ECHL Transactions - February 28
February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 28, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Brandon McMartin, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Tyson Fawcett, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Dan Leavens, F traded to Brampton
Brampton:
Add Dan Leavens, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Dan Leavens, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Matt Finn, D loaned to Ontario
Delete John McCarron, F loaned to Stockton
Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Greenville:
Add Tyler Bird, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Kyle Hayton, G added to active roster (claimed from Allen)
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Miles Liberati, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Miles Liberati, D traded to South Carolina
Kansas City:
Add Brayden Sherbinin, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Malcolm Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Norfolk:
Add T.J. Melancon, D activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Troy Bourke, F assigned by Syracuse
Delete Liam Bilton, F traded to Florida
Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Syracuse [2/27]
Reading:
Delete Tyler Bird, F traded to Greenville
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Christian Horn, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Gratton, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Shane Berschbach, F activated from reserve [2/27]
Delete Ben Danford, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23) [2/27]
Wheeling:
Add Blake Siebenaler, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Quentin Shore, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Colin Larkin, F placed on reserve
