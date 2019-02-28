Jake Linhart Released from PTO with Utica

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that defenseman Jake Linhart has been released from his PTO with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Linhart, 23, is skating in his rookie season for Adirondack where he has accumulated 21 points (4g-17a) from 46 games played including a team-high 12 points from the blueline on the power play. This was Linhart's second AHL call-up this season, but he did not appear in a game for Utica. The 5-foot-11 defenseman had skated in five AHL games earlier this season for the Hershey Bears, where he notched his first AHL point with an assist.

Linhart signed with Adirondack this summer after skating four years at the University of Wisconsin. With the Badgers, the Brookfield WI native appeared in 142 games from which he collected 60 points (15g-45a) while being named an alternate captain for his senior campaign.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend. Adirondack travels to Manchester for games on Friday and Saturday evenings before finishing its three-game trip with a Sunday matinee in Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

