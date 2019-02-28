Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-1 Loss to Maine

Things were looking good early for the Utah Grizzlies in the club's first ever matchup against the visiting Maine Mariners. Cole Ully suited up for the first time in two months and announced his presence with authority. Less than two minutes had passed when Ully, on a power play, found a crease on the right wing, wove through two defenders, and nestled a shot in the back of the net for an early lead. It would prove to be the only goal the Grizzlies could muster. Utah, entering the game on a five game winless streak, would make it six as the Grizzlies bowed down to Maine, losing 4-1.

"We need to make sure we play a full 60 minutes instead of 20," head coach Tim Branham said. "Tonight wasn't a good effort all around. We had some success in spurts but when you're in a slump and haven't won in six games, your best players need to get you out of it."

It was anybody's game in the third as the score was knotted at 1-1 when the Grizzlies were presented with a power play. As Utah attempted to establish its offense, defenseman Nolan DeJong wasn't able to keep a puck in the zone. A salivating Maine forward in Terrance Wallin gathered the puck and streaked down the open ice. He fired a successful shot shorthanded past Utah goalie Joe Cannata that would prove to be the turning point in the contest and ultimately the game winner. Things unraveled from there as Utah surrendered two more goals to Josh Couturier and Taylor Cammarata for a three goal period for the Mariners.

Utah's penalty kill was on point, however, when the club had to endure a full two minute five-on-three power play with penalties inflicted on three players: Joey Raats, Teigan Zahn and Josh Anderson. Thanks primarily to the stick work of Josh Dickinson, Utah escaped unscathed. However, a full strength Grizzlie team succumbed to an even strength goal off the stick of Mariner Greg Chase to even the contest at 1-1.

"In the third we had some bad bounces which deflated us," Branham said. "No one is hitting the panic button that's for sure. We want these games and we need these games but at the same token we need to make sure our game is where it needs to be come playoffs."

