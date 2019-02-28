Late Goal Gives Greenville 2-1 Win over Rays

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (25-26-5-0) were unable to hold on to a one-goal advantage in the third period, allowing two even-strength tallies to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-33-3-2) in a 2-1 loss at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.

Andrew Cherniwchan, who was playing in his 200th career ECHL game, scored the lone goal of the evening for South Carolina while goaltender Parker Milner made 31 saves in his 27th appearance of the year.

Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard in the first period as the Stingrays outshot Greenville 11-6.

Cherniwchan got SC on the board first at 14:51 with his 21st goal of the year from forward Jonathan Charbonneau and defenseman Kevin McKernan. An initial long-range shot by McKernan was turned out by Greenville goaltender Garrett Bartus, but the rebound went to Cherniwchan in the slot and the Hinton, Alberta native used a spinning backhander to put the puck into the net.

The Rays took their one-goal advantage into the third period, but couldn't hold of the Swamp Rabbits. Will Merchant evened the score for Greenville at 1-1 when he flipped a rebound over Milner at 10:58 of the middle frame.

Then with just one minute to play in regulation, Michael Pelech knocked home the game-winner on a loose rebound in front of the net to give the Swamp Rabbits the victory.

Bartus picked up the win for the home club with 30 saves in the game. The Swamp Rabbits outshot South Carolina 33-31 in the contest. Neither team was able to score on the man-advantage, with both squads ending at 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Stingrays continue their week in Jacksonville to take on the Icemen Friday night at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina returns to North Charleston Saturday for the team's annual Pink In The Rink Night at 7:05. The first 2,000 fans through the door will take home a Parker Milner Bobblehead and parking is free at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are on sale now!

Single-game tickets for all games during the 2018-19 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more feature discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information, call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248.

