Beaudry, Wells Push Thunder Past Rush

February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Jeremy Beaudry scored with just over two minutes remaining and Dylan Wells shut the door late as Wichita held on for a 2-1 win against Rapid City on Thursday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wells stopped 25 of 26 shots he faced while Jakob Stukel and Beaudry provided enough offense for the win.

Stukel got the Thunder on the board with a shorthanded goal at 4:50 of the first. He stole the puck from netminder Brad Barone and wrapped it in for a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Justin Faryna tied the game with a nice move around a defenseman and notched his fifth of the season at 1:09.

Wichita outshot the Rush in the third by a count of 17-10 and took advantage of a late power play as Matt Harrington was called for interference. Beaudry fired a one-timer from the left point and it got past Barone's glove to make it 2-1. Rapid City was then given a great chance as Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin and Gabriel Verpaelst were sent off with two minutes left. Wells held firm and made some tough stops to preserve a 2-1 victory.

Stukel has points in six-straight. Wilson and Salvaggio collected helpers on the game-winner. The Thunder have power play goals in three-straight games.

The Thunder have the weekend off and return to action to open the month of March next Wednesday with a trip to Boise to take on the Idaho Steelheads.

