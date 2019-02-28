Bird Dealt to Greenville for Future Considerations

February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday the team has traded forward Tyler Bird to Greenville in exchange for future considerations. In 26 games with Reading, Bird registered two goals, five points and 17 PIM.

Reading starts a six-game road trip Fri., Mar. 1 at 7:00 p.m. against Norfolk.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.