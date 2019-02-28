Bird Dealt to Greenville for Future Considerations
February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday the team has traded forward Tyler Bird to Greenville in exchange for future considerations. In 26 games with Reading, Bird registered two goals, five points and 17 PIM.
Reading starts a six-game road trip Fri., Mar. 1 at 7:00 p.m. against Norfolk.
