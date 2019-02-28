F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled, Traded to AHL Binghamton
February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced forward Alex Krushelnyski has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley and subsequently traded to Binghamton (AHL) for future considerations.
Krushelnyski generated 20 points (7g) in 19 games with Reading this season. With the Phantoms, he scored two assists in 20 games. The 28-year-old native of Bloomfield Hills, MI tallied 20 goals and 47 points in 43 games with Reading over parts of two seasons. He signed with the Flyers organization prior to the 2017-18 campaign. With the Phantoms, he scored three goals and 11 points in 57 games. The fifth-year professional has skated in 188 ECHL games and 104 AHL games, combining to tally 75 goals and 200 points. Krushelnyski is a two-time ECHL All-Star.
The next Royals home game after Sunday is Fri., Mar. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy, which is Mental Health Awareness Night. Tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 or visiting royalshockey.com/tickets.
