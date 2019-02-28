Mariners Score Four Unanswered Goals for Road Win in Utah

February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Terrence Wallin's shorthanded goal early in the 3rd broke a 1-1 tie and the Mariners added a pair of insurance goals to cruise to a 4-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center. The Mariners improved to 8-1-0 in their last nine games and pulled within one point of third place in the North Division.

Utah scored 1:07 into the game, quickly converting on a power play after Ryan Ferrill's slashing penalty. Cole Ully, who was playing in his first game since December 29th on return from injury, tipped home a pass from Caleb Herbert to give Utah the early edge. The Mariners picked up their game but trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period was highlighted by penalties, including a Mariners 5-on-3 chance at 5:35 when Joey Raats was called for cross-checking and Josh Anderson went for unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play. Despite coming up empty on their two-man advantage, Greg Chase got the equalizer at 11:11, ripping a shot through a Grizzlies-induced screen. It was Chase's 9th goal of February, assisted by Terrence Wallin and Dillan Fox. With less than a second remaining in the period, John Furgele was called for interference.

At 3:47 of the third, with Maine shorthanded again, Terrence Wallin blocked a shot at the right point and broke in alone on Joe Cannata, beating him stick side to give the Mariners their first lead. It was Maine's 9th shorthanded goal of the season and also the 9th allowed by Utah. Defenseman Josh Couturier provided insurance when he beat Cannata with a shot off the crossbar and in at 9:52 to make it 3-1. For good measure, Taylor Cammarata led a 2-on-1 rush at 15:56 and added a fourth goal.

Connor LaCouvee earned his 10th win, making 31 saves. Cannata stopped 24 of 28 in the loss. The Grizzlies have dropped six consecutive games.

After an off day tomorrow, the Mariners and Grizzlies resume their series on Friday and Saturday with a pair of 9:05 ET face offs at the Maverik Center. Maine is back home on Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 to host the Norfolk Admirals in a "sensory reduced game" as part of Autism Awareness Night. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.