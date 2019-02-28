Stingrays Acquire Defenseman Miles Liberati from Fuel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced they've acquired defenseman Miles Liberati from the Indy Fuel to complete a trade for goaltender Gordon Defiel initially agreed to on Jan. 21.

The 23-year-old is in his third professional season and has played a total of 126 ECHL games in his career with the Fuel, Allen Americans and Reading Royals. This season, Liberati has five points on a goal and four assists in 24 games.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2013 NHL Draft, Liberati began his pro career with the Royals. The 6-foot, 205-pound defender put up 15 points on three goals and 12 assists with a +21 rating as a rookie in 2016-17 before totaling 10 points in 56 games with the Americans in 2017-18.

The native of Cheswick, Pa. played his junior hockey in the OHL with London, North Bay and Kitchener from 2012-16, accounting for a total of 106 points on 38 goals and 68 assists in 240 games.

South Carolina is in action Thursday night on the road against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7 p.m. before heading down to Jacksonville for a battle with the Icemen on Friday at 7:30.

