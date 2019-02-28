Grizzlies Lose 4-1 to Maine
February 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Cole Ully scored a power play goal in his first game back for the Utah Grizzlies gave them a 1-0 lead 1 minute into the contest but 4 unanswered goals, including 3 in the third period by the Maine Mariners were enough as they won in the first game of a three game series.
Ully returning to the lineup for the first time since December 29th and he announced his presence with authority as he scored on the power play 1:07 into the game. Caleb Herbert and Ryan Walters added assists.
Maine's Greg Chase scored 11:11 into the second period to tie the game 1-1.
A big turning point in the game came when Maine's Terrence Wallin scored a shorthanded unassisted goal 3:47 into the third period. That gave Maine a lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Insurance goals by Josh Couturier and Taylor Cammarata were added to give Maine their 8th win in their last 9 games.
Game 2 of the 3 game series is Friday night at Maverik Center. 7 pm face-off. You can hear the game on Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2.
Grizzlies notes: Utah is currently on a season high 6 game losing streak. Utah outshot Maine 32 to 28. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play but Maine had a shorthanded goal in the 3rd period. Maine was 0 for 5 on the power play. Cole Ully returned to the Grizzlies lineup tonight and scored the lone goal for Utah. Ully had 5 goals and 16 assists in 11 games in the month of November, when he was an ECHL Co-Player of the Moth winner along with teammate Caleb Herbert. Ully has 10 goals and 23 assists on the season. He is a +13 on the year. Goaltender Christian Frey was loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls. Frey has yet to appear in a regular season game for the Grizzlies this season. Forward Joseph Mizzi was released on Wednesday. Mizzi played in 6 games for Utah. Time of game: 2:29. Attendance was 3226.
