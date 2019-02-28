ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Kansas City's Dziurzynski fined, suspended

Kansas City's David Dziurzynski has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #741, Idaho at Kansas City, on Feb. 27.

Dziurzynski is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 13:36 of the third period.

Dziurzynski will miss Kansas City's game vs. Idaho on March 1.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Toledo's Watson fined, suspended

Toledo head coach Dan Watson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #742, Toledo at Kalamazoo, on Feb. 27.

Watson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Watson will miss Toledo's game vs. Wheeling on March 1.

