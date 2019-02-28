Royals Hockey Returns to BCTV for Stretch Run

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are pleased to announce the team has partnered with Berks County Television (BCTV) to broadcast Reading's final five regular season road games starting Mar. 9 vs. Brampton. The Royals have broadcasted games on BCTV every year since 2010. BCTV is broadcast on Channel 15 Comcast and Channel 19 Service Electric.

BCTV Broadcast Schedule: Coverage begins 15 min. before puck drop

Mar. 9 at Brampton: 3:45 p.m.

Mar. 10 at Brampton: 1:45 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Adirondack: 2:45 p.m.

Apr. 3 at Maine: 6:45 p.m.

Apr. 5 at Adirondack: 6:45 p.m.

"We are thrilled to partner with BCTV again to bring Royals hockey for our fans as the club surges towards the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs," Royals General Manager David Farrar said. "BCTV is an important partner with top-notch content and we look forward to continuing our relationship with BCTV into the future. We would also like to thank Heather Adams at BCTV and the Berks County Convention Center Authority for helping to make this happen."

"We're proud to welcome fans and the community to our channel to experience Royals road games once again," said Heather Adams, Executive Director at BCTV. "This television access to games is unique and has been a model for teams across the country - we are thrilled to see it continue. We thank BCCCA and David Farrar for revisiting this opportunity and re-engaging a long time local partner."

The Royals are starting a season-long six-game road trip Friday at Norfolk. The final two games of the trip in Brampton will be broadcast on BCTV.

Fans can listen to all Royals games at Mixlr.com/readingroyals. All home games are broadcast on Mixlr as well as the Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast at 99.3 FM with play-by-play broadcaster David Fine and analyst Pat Richards. In February, Richards was inducted into the Royals Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor and he has broadcasted Royals hockey for 16 seasons.

The next Royals home game after Sunday is Fri., Mar. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy, which is Mental Health Awareness Night. Tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825 or visiting royalshockey.com/tickets.

