Penguins Assign Siebenaler to Wheeling

February 28, 2019





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has assigned defenseman Blake Siebenaler to Wheeling from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Siebenaler, 23, joined the Penguins organization on February 11th, when he was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has since appeared in one game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting a +2 rating. This is Blake's third professional season, and prior to the trade, he had spent his entire career with Columbus' AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. While in Cleveland, he accumulated seven goals, seven assists, and 14 points in 83 games. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Siebenaler played his junior hockey with the OHL's Niagara IceDogs, reaching the league's championship round in 2016.

The Nailers will close out their stretch of road games on Friday night, when they visit the Toledo Walleye at 7:15. Wheeling will then return home for Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 2nd against Cincinnati at 7:05. Mike Lange, Ken Wregget, and Tyler Kennedy will be the special guests, plus the Nailers will wear special jerseys.

